Abbey Road Studios Doc ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ In Works From Mary McCartney, John Battsek, Universal’s Mercury Studios

Famed British recording studio Abbey Road will be the subject of a feature doc from UK photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney, daughter of Paul McCartney whose Beatles famously recorded their eleventh studio album there and named it after the site.

The project, If These Walls Could Sing, comes from Mercury Studios, the music-first content studio from Universal Music Group, which has enlisted Oscar-winner John Battsek to produce through his new banner Ventureland. Mercury has also struck an ongoing development deal with Ventureland. Universal Music UK’s Marc Robinson and Mercury Studios CEO Alice Webb will oversee and executive produce.

The movie will mark the first time Abbey Road has opened its doors to a feature doc crew. The studio’s 90th anniversary celebrations begin in November this year and the project will be the centrepiece of those events.

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road. I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn’t be collaborating with a better team than John and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality,” said Mary McCartney.