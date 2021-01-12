Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He’ll Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Question: Who is Aaron Rodgers? Answer: Upcoming Jeopardy! guest host.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said during an interview on SiriusXM radio today that he will guest host an upcoming episode of the popular game show.

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show at SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, “and being able to be on Jeopardy! years ago, even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice … they’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those.”

Rodgers competed in — and won — a celebrity edition of Jeopardy! in 2015 and apparently still regrets his gray cardigan look.

On Monday, former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings debuted as the show’s first guest host since Trebek’s death in November. Jennings paid tribute to Trebek just after he walked out onstage Monday, saying: “Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace — really, there’s no other word for it.”

A new permanent host won’t be named before spring.

