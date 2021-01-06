A3 Artists Agency Hires Paradigm’s Doug Fronk As Partner & Head Of Television Literary

A3 Artists Agency has hired Doug Fronk as Partner and Head of Television Literary.

“We underscored our commitment to writers when we signed the WGA code of conduct and continue to do so as we expand our literary divisions,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “Doug brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience representing top-tier clients and packaging numerous television shows. He is a key addition as he reunites with former colleagues, including Adam Kanter, Andy Patman, and Valarie Phillips, who are leading A3’s literary efforts.”

Fronk moves to A3 from Paradigm where he spent the last 19 years. He started at Paradigm in 2002 as an assistant in the television literary department and worked his way up to co-head of the department in 2017. Throughout his tenure there, Fronk packaged numerous television shows including black-ish, Cobra Kai and Punky Brewster, and sold series such as the upcoming Disney+ series Sulphur Springs and Netflix’s Southern Country Comfort. He continues to represent some of the industry’s top executive producers on critically acclaimed and award-winning shows. He will be based in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to be entering this next chapter of my career by joining such a highly regarded, established, and uniquely alternative agency like A3,” said Fronk. “I am even more excited to be rejoining so many truly professional colleagues who bring a high level of passion and class to representation.”

A3 signed the WGA code of conduct in November of 2019.