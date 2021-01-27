‘A Teacher’ Surpasses ‘Mrs. America’ & ‘Devs’ To Become Most-Watched FX On Hulu Series

Kate Mara-fronted drama A Teacher, which is based on Hannah Fidell’s feature film, has become FX on Hulu’s most-watched original – surpassing Mrs. America and Devs.

FX revealed that the series, which also stars Nick Robinson, also attracted more new subscribers to the digital service than the period drama and the sci-fi thriller.

However, the company didn’t disclose any actual viewing figures or substantial numbers – the latest digital platform to laud the success of a series without providing in-depth data.

It said that the ten-part series ranked as the number one show on Hulu for five of the eight weeks of its run.

Its audience was 42% higher than comedy Dave, which was FX’s most-watched show on Hulu and the highest rated comedy series in FX history.

A Teacher, which premiered on November 10, 2020, explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between Claire Wilson, a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her student, Eric Walker.

The show was created by Hannah Fidell, who also serves as writer, director and executive producer. Kate Mara, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films, Louise Shore and Danny Brocklehurst also executive produce. It is produced by FX Productions.