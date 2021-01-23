‘A Quiet Place Part II’ On The Move Again In Release Shuffle By Paramount Pictures

Paramount is again moving the release date for A Quiet Place Part II. Now, the horror/thriller sequel will bow wide on September 17, 2021.

The new date is the fourth for the film’s opening. Paramount originally scheduled for opening in US theaters on March 20, 2020, a date made unworkable by the mushrooming of the domestic version of the coronavirus pandemic.

From there, it was moved to September 4, 2020, but that was derailed by the persistence of the virus outbreak. It was then sent to April 2021, as speculation swirled that the film would bow on the ViacomCBS streaming service. Now, it is again on the theatrical slate.