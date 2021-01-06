Discovery+ To Launch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff Game Show ‘Love Games’

The 90 Day Fiancé universe continues to grow with another spinoff: game show Love Games.

Discovery+ will launch the series February 8 and it joins spinoffs 90 Day Journey, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries and The Other Way Strikes Back! — all of which premiered as part of the fledgling streamer’s launch slate this week.

The latest show will see 24 couples from the 90 Day universe going head-to-head to answer questions ranging from their juiciest secrets and most annoying habits to just how well they really know each other. Watch a teaser below.

Questions include “What’s something your partner thinks they’re good at, but really they aren’t?” and “If you could date anyone from the 90 Day Fiancé universe other than your partner, who would it be?”

The elimination-style game show features three preliminary rounds of questions before culminating in a finale where viewers’ favorite couples compete against each other to win the 90 Day championship trophy.

Midseason/Winter 2021 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Shot remotely and produced by Sharp Entertainment, the series is hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, who fronted TLC’s late-night relationship series Find Love Live.

Lisa Holme, Discovery’s Group SVP Content and Commercial Strategy, who oversees the service, told Deadline last month that some of these spinoffs will have more DNA ties to the TLC original than others.

“I will confess that we’ve had to make some color-coded diagrams internally,” she said. “The TLC team knows it inside and out, but as we’ve expanded, for the entire company to be familiar with it, we’ve had to do some diagrams so people can keep straight who the characters are.”