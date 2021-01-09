‘9 Months With Courteney Cox’ Renewed For Season 3 At Facebook Watch

Facebook is pregnant with its third season of Ample Entertainment’s docu-series 9 Months With Courteney Cox.

The company’s service has renewed the unscripted show, which originally debuted in January 2019.

The weekly pregnancy docu-series takes an intimate approach to giving viewers raw access of people from all over America of various race, religion, and class as they self-document their 9-month journey of pregnancy. The first season featured a range of stories, from a cancer-stricken mother to pregnant teenagers considering adoption to a 50-year old woman struggling to conceive and more. Friends star Cox will continue to narrate and provide commentary across the series as it enters its next season.

“We’re excited that 9 Months is back for a third season and we are searching far and wide for the most surprising, most heartfelt pregnancy stories. If you’re trying to get pregnant or recently pregnant, we’re interested in hearing about your experiences and struggles,” Cox said.

Cox recently wrapped the latest incarnation of the Scream film franchise, starred in Starz pilot Shining Vale alongside Greg Kinnear and is preparing to film the long-awaited Friends reunion special for HBO Max.

The series is produced by Ample Entertainment, the company behind Investigation Discovery’s Murder In The Heartland and Discovery’s Cooper’s Treasure, and Cox’s Hopper Productions. It is exec produced by Cox, Ari Mark and Phil Lott.

Ample Entertainment, meanwhile, is working on gang docuseries Life on the Edge with Samuel L. Jackson and his daughter Zoe and recently set up an LA-based natural history division.

Ari Mark, co-founder of Ample Entertainment, said, “We are so grateful to Facebook, the fans, and the cast for helping us bring another season of this inspirational series to life. Literally.“