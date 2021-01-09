‘9-1-1’ Return And ‘The Bachelor’ Lead Monday Ratings, ‘All American’ Hits Series Highs With Season 4 Premiere

Monday’s primetime was filled with season premieres, starting with Fox’s 9-1-1 and its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. The Season 4 premiere of 9-1-1 delivered a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic, a smidge down from its Season 3 finale, but the action drama did score a night-topping 7 million viewers. 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.9, 5.91M) began its sophomore season on par with its Season 1 finale.
At ABC, The Bachelor (1.3, 4.79M) took the top spot overall ratings-wise. The reality dating competition led into the medical drama The Good Doctor (0.6, 3.89M), which ticked up a tenth in the demo.
All American (0.4, 1.06M) came in hot for its Season 3 premiere on the CW. The sports drama saw a two-tenths boost in the demo from its Season 2 finale, delivering its highest-rated episode ever. It also marked the series’ most-watched episode ever.
Elsewhere, CBS aired new episodes of its Monday night lineup including The Neighborhood (0.8, 5.90M), which was up a tenth. Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 5.38M) and Bull (0.5, 4.58M) were both steady in the demo, The network also aired a primetime edition of Let’s Make a Deal (0.5, 3.31M).
NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (0.6, 3.10M) was up while The Wall (0.5, 2.60M) and Weakest Link (0.5, 2.61M) held steady.
