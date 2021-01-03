3BMG Launches International Division With Dutch Order For ‘Tiny House Battle’

EXCLUSIVE: Reinout Oerlemans is spreading his wings internationally with a new global division of 3 Ball Media Group (3BMG) and has scored an order for a home design series in Holland.

3BMG Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Oerlemans previously founded Eyeworks, the global production giant that was sold to Warner Bros. in a deal worth around $273M.

Now, he and 3BMG CEO Ross Weintraub are going global with production entity 3BMG International.

The division will focus on original format creation and acquisition, and international sales, distribution and local co-production across Europe. It will open offices in Holland, run initially by the pair.

Its first commission is a straight-to-series order for Tiny House Battle with RTL Nederland, the network that first commissioned The Voice. The network has ordered seven episodes of the home design show, which comes from Lost Arts Pictures, the joint venture between 3BMG and Grant Cross. Lost Arts recently produced History’s The Final Hunt for D.B. Cooper.

Production has started on the series, which pits the most talented and unconventional tiny home designers and builders against each other as they compete in each episode to sell one tiny home to one demanding buyer.

The show is set to premiere later this year and 3BMG International is already in negotiations with other European broadcasters and platforms for adaptations.

3BMG launched last year and operates a number of production entities including 3 Ball Productions, producer of CBS’ upcoming format Come Dance With Me, Lost Arts Pictures, Parabolic Content (Guardians of the Glades) and Jeff Jenkins Productions (Bling Empire).

“With 3BMG in the U.S. continuing to expand both creatively and in terms of commissions, we wanted to begin looking at opportunities that could leverage our international roots and relationships,” said Oerlemans. “3BMG International will allow us to create, sell and co-produce original formats specifically for international territories and broadcasters, and acquire innovative new IP for development for the U.S. market. It’s a great way for us to bridge creativity between Europe and the U.S., and to service a global marketplace.”

Weintraub added, “Whether original format sales and acquisition or distribution of finished content, 3BMG International will help us forge partnerships with independent producers, just as we’ve been doing in the U.S. with 3BMG. The venture expands our footprint internationally through an efficient, sustainable model that encourages innovation. On the heels of Tiny House Battle, we’re seeing a lot of interest from numerous territories and are optimistic for 2021.”