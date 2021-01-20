20th Television’s Reena Singh Joins Disney Branded Television As SVP Development & Current Series

20th Television’s SVP Current Programming Reena Singh is moving to sibling Disney Branded Television in the newly created role of SVP Development and Current Series. She reports to Ayo Davis, EVP, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television. The appointment marks Singh’s return to the group after 11 years.

In her new role, Singh will lead the live-action Development and Current Series teams at Disney Branded Television to develop and deliver original scripted series for Disney+ and Disney linear platforms. Her direct reports are Jonas Agin, VP, Development; and Kory Lunsford, VP, Current Series.

Throughout her career, Singh has worked with some of television’s top writers, producers and directors on shows for broadcast and cable television and streaming media. She is well-known for championing creative talent from underrepresented communities.

Prior to her tenure as SVP, Current Programming, 20th Television (2015-January 2021), she was VP, Development and Current Programming for USA Network (2012-15); VP, Universal Cable Productions (2010-12) and director, Development, Disney Channels (2005-2010) where she worked on High School Musical 2, and the hit movies Jump In! and Camp Rock. She was previously an entertainment associate at ABC Entertainment after crossing over to entertainment from a career in news reporting. At ABC News, she was a Producer (2001-04) for World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Good Morning America, Nightline and Primetime.

At Disney, she is a member of the Creative Inclusion Council, which creates new content practices for inclusive storytelling. She is a board member for COLOUR Entertainment, an organization dedicated to maximizing the potential of diverse executives, and the co-head of SALON’s South Asian mentorship program, which identifies and cultivates the next generation of South Asian creative executives and artists. She is a past board member for the South Asian Women in Entertainment (SAWIE) and an alumna of NAMIC’s (National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications) executive leadership development program.