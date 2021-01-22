Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Here is Deadline’s list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2020 to present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are or were airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2019-20 renewals and cancellations, click here.

United We Fall (canceled; one season)

Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13)

Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20)

Filthy Rich (canceled; one season)

Last Man Standing (canceled, nine seasons; ending in 2021)

Lego Masters (renewed for Season 2)

neXt (canceled; one season)

Superstore (canceled; six seasons)

Transplant (renewed for Season 2)

Black Lightning (canceled; four seasons; ending in 2021)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (renewed for Season 8)

Supergirl (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 6)

Two Sentence Horror Stories (renewed for Season 3)

World’s Funniest Animals (renewed for Season 2)

The Offenders (renewed for Season 2)

The Pack (canceled; one season)

Fear the Walking Dead (renewed for Season 7)

NOS4A2 (canceled, two seasons)

The Walking Dead (renewed/canceled; 11 seasons; will end in 2022)

Dickinson (renewed for Season 3)

For All Mankind (renewed for Season 3)

Servant (renewed for Season 3)

Ted Lasso (renewed for Season 3)

Sistas (renewed for Season 3)

The Family Business (renewed for Season 3)

No Activity (renewed for Season 4)

Star Trek: Discovery (renewed for Season 4)

Star Trek: Picard (renewed for Season 2)

Texas 6 (renewed for Season 2)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (renewed for Season 15)

Tosh.0 (canceled, 12 seasons)

Big City Greens (renewed for Season 3)

DuckTales (canceled, three seasons)

E!

The Bradshaw Bunch (renewed for Season 2)

E! News (canceled)

E! True Hollywood Story (renewed for Season 2)

In the Room (canceled; one season)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (canceled; 20 seasons; ending in 2021)

Pop of the Morning (canceled; one season)

Peyton’s Places (renewed for Season 3)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (renewed through Season 18)

His Dark Materials (renewed/canceled; will end after for Season 3)

Industry (renewed for Season 2)

Insecure (canceled; five seasons; ending in 2021)

In Treatment (renewed for Season 4)

Real Time with Bill Maher (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20)

Doom Patrol (renewed for Season 3)

The Flight Attendant (renewed for Season 2)

Harley Quinn (renewed for Season 3)

Raised by Wolves (renewed for Season 2)

12 Dates of Christmas (renewed for Season 2)

Flip or Flop (renewed for Season 10)

Castle Rock (canceled; two seasons)

The Handmaid’s Tale (renewed for Season 5)

Helstrom (canceled; one season)

High Fidelity (canceled; one season)

Woke (renewed for Season 2)

Alex Rider (renewed for Season 2)

Married at First Sight (renewed for Seasons 12-17)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (canceled; one season)

Away (canceled; one season)

The Baby-Sitters Club (renewed for Season 2)

The Big Show Show (canceled; one season)

Bridgerton (renewed for Season 2)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (canceled; one season)

Emily in Paris (renewed for Season 2)

Feel Good (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 2)

F Is for Family (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 5)

GLOW (canceled, three seasons)

Hoops (canceled; one season)

I Am Not Okay with This (canceled, one season)

Izzy’s Koala World (renewed for Season 2)

Narcos: Mexico (renewed for Season 3)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (canceled; six seasons)

Peaky Blinders (canceled, six seasons; ending in 2021)

Raising Dion (renewed for Season 2)

The Society (canceled, one season)

Space Force (renewed for Season 2)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (canceled; one season)

The Umbrella Academy (renewed for Season 3)

Virgin River (renewed for Season 3)

Young Wallender (renewed for Season 2)

The Casagrandes (renewed for Season 3)

The Loud House (renewed for Season 6)

Cherish the Day (renewed for Season 2)

The Haves and the Have Nots (canceled, eight seasons; ending in 2021)

Queen Sugar (renewed for Season 6)

68 Whiskey (canceled; one season)

Caillou (canceled, 20 seasons)

A.P. Bio (renewed for Season 4)

Saved by the Bell (renewed for Season 2)

One Day at a Time (canceled; four seasons)

Billions (renewed for Season 6)

The Chi (renewed for Season 4)

Desus & Mero (renewed for Season 3)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (canceled; one season)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (canceled, one season)

L.A.’s Finest (canceled; two seasons)

Power Book II: Ghost (renewed for Season 2)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (renewed for Season 6)

The Last O.G. (renewed for Season 4)

Miracle Workers (renewed for Season 3)

Animal Kingdom (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 6)

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (renewed for Season 4)