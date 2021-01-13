‘13 Reasons Why’ Star Alisha Boe Joins Julianne Moore & Finn Wolfhard In A24 Movie ‘When You Finish Saving The World’

EXCLUSIVE: 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe is joining Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard in the A24 movie When You Finish Saving The World.

Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, a mother-son comedy-drama, has been scripted by Eisenberg and is being produced by Emma Stone and her SNL writer-director partner Dave McCary for their Fruit Tree banner alongside Moore.

Inspired by Eisenberg’s Audible project of the same name, the film will have a slightly different focus than the audiobook, which was scripted by and starred Eisenberg. Set over three decades, the six-part audio show follows three members of a family: Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from, and where he’s headed. Billy Bryk will also star.

Born in Norway and raised in Los Angeles, Boe is best known for her role as Jessica in hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Among movie roles, she was most recently seen in SXSW feature Yes God Yes alongside Natalia Dyer and she starred with Diane Keaton and Jackie Weaver in STX’s Poms. Other TV credits include Ray Donovan, Hulu’s Casual, MTV’s Teen Wolf and CBS’ CSI: Cyber. She is with Management 360, Greene and Associates and Jackoway Austen.

The producers declined comment.