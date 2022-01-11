2021-22 TV Cancellations & Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Here is Deadline’s list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are or were airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here.

Grey’s Anatomy (renewed for Season 19)

Station 19 (renewed for Season 6)

United We Fall (canceled; one season)

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (renewed for Season 3)

CSI: Vegas (renewed for Season 2)

Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13)

Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20)

Fantasy Island (renewed for Season 2)

Filthy Rich (canceled; one season)

Housebroken (renewed for Season 2)

Last Man Standing (canceled, nine seasons; ending in 2021)

Lego Masters (renewed for Season 2)

MasterChef (renewed for Season 12)

neXt (canceled; one season)

La Brea (renewed for Season 2)

The Outpost (canceled; four seasons)

The Republic of Sarah (canceled; one season)

Riverdale (renewed for Season 6)

Roswell, New Mexico (renewed for Season 4)

Supergirl (canceled; six seasons)

Superman & Lois (renewed for Season 2)

Two Sentence Horror Stories (renewed for Season 3)

Walker (renewed for Season 2)

World’s Funniest Animals (renewed for Season 2)\

Tuca and Bertie (renewed for Season 3)

Terror Lake Drive (renewed for Season 2)

Fear the Walking Dead (renewed for Season 8)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 2)

Happy Valley (revived for Season 3); final season)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (renewed for Season 5; moved from Apple Music)

Dickinson (canceled; will end after current Season 3)

Foundation (renewed for Season 2)

Invasion (renewed for Season 2)

Little Voice (canceled; one season)

The Morning Show (renewed for Season 3)

Mythic Quest (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)

Physical (renewed for Season 2)

Servant (renewed/canceled; will end after upcoming Season 4)

Truth Be Told (renewed for Season 3)

Noah Beck Tries Things (renewed for Season 2)

Killing Eve (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 4)

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (renewed for Season 4)

Bigger (canceled; two seasons)

First Wives Club (renewed for Season 3)

Johnson (renewed for Season 2)

South Park (renewed for Seasons 25-30)

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (renewed for Season 2)

Naked and Afraid of Love (renewed for Season 2)

UFO Witness (renewed for Season 2)

Bunk’d (renewed for Season 6)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (canceled; two seasons)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (renewed for Season 2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (renewed for Season 3)

Raven’s Home (renewed for Season 5)

Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends (renewed for Season 2)

Big Shot (renewed for Season 2)

Diary of a Future President (canceled; two seasons)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (renewed for Season 2)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (renewed for Season 2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (renewed for Season 2)

E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (canceled; 20 seasons; ending in 2021)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (canceled; two seasons)

Good Trouble (renewed for Season 4)

Motherland: Fort Salem (renewed/canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)

American Horror Stories (renewed for Season 2)

Better Things (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 5)

Reservation Dogs (renewed for Season 2)

What We Do in the Shadows (renewed for Season 4)

Archer (renewed for Season 13)

Lovecraft Country (canceled; two seasons)

Music Box (renewed for Season 2)

100 Foot Wave (renewed for Season 2)

Painting with John (renewed for Season 2)

Succession (renewed for Season 4)

We’re Here (renewed for Season 3)

The White Lotus (renewed for Season 2)

FBoy Island (renewed for Season 2)

Doom Patrol (renewed for Season 4)

Generation (canceled; one season)

Gossip Girl (renewed for Season 2)

Head of the Class (canceled; one season)

The Hype (renewed for Season 2)

The Other Two (renewed for Season 3)

Pennyworth (renewed for Season 3; moving from Epix)

Search Party (canceled; five seasons)

Selena + Chef (renewed for Season 4)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (renewed for Season 2)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (renewed for Season 2)

Titans (renewed for Season 4)

Wahl Street (renewed for Season 2)

Bargain Block (renewed for Season 2)

Brother vs. Brother (renewed for Season 7)

Home Town (renewed for Season 6)

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (renewed for Season 2)

No Demo Reno (renewed for Season 2)

Rock the Block (renewed for Season 3)

The D’Amelio Show (renewed for Season 2)

The Great (renewed for Season 3)

Only Murders in the Building (renewed for Season 2)

Pen15 (canceled; will end after current Season 2)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (renewed/canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)

Leverage: Redemption (renewed for Season 2)

Deliciousness (renewed for Season 3)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (renewed for Season 5)

Messyness (renewed for Season 2)

The Challenge: All Stars (renewed for Season 2)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (renewed for Season 3)

Ada Twist, Scientist (renewed for Season 2)

The American Barbecue Showdown

(renewed for Season 2)

Arcane (renewed for Season 2)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (canceled; one season)

The Circle (renewed for Season 2)

Cobra Kai (renewed for Season 5)

Crime Scene (renewed for Seasons 2-4)

Dash & Lily (canceled; one season)

Derry Girls (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)

Emily in Paris (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (renewed for Season 4)

High on the Hog (renewed for Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (renewed for Season 2)

Julie and the Phantoms (canceled, one season)

Kid Cosmic (renewed for Seasons 2 & 3)

My Unorthodox Life (renewed for Season 2)

Narcos: Mexico (canceled; three seasons)

Never Have I Ever (renewed for Season 3)

Outer Banks (renewed for Season 3)

Power Rangers Dino Fury (renewed for Season 2; moving from Nickelodeon)

Sex Education (renewed for Season 4)

Sex/Life (renewed for Season 2)

Unsolved Mysteries (renewed for Season 3)

Virgin River (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)

The Witcher (renewed for Season 3)

You (renewed for Season 4)

Zero Chill (canceled; one season)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (renewed from Season 3)

Side Hustle (renewed for Season 2)

All Rise (renewed for Season 3; moving from CBS)

Queen Sugar (renewed for Season 7; final season)

Ana (renewed for Seasons 2 & 3)

The Harper House (canceled; one season)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (renewed for Season 2)

No Activity (renewed for Season 4)

The Real World Homecoming (renewed for Seasons 2 & 3)

Rugrats (renewed for Season 2)

Star Trek: Discovery (renewed for Season 4)

Star Trek: Prodigy (renewed for Season 2)

Why Women Kill (renewed for Season 3)

All Creatures Great and Small (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)

The Amber Ruffin Show (renewed for Season 2)

A.P. Bio (canceled; four seasons)

Punky Brewster (canceled, one season)

We Are Lady Parts (renewed for Season 2)

Breathe: Into the Shadows (renewed for Season 2)

Hanna (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (canceled; one season)

The Outlaws (renewed for Season 2)

Panic (canceled; one season)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (renewed for Season 4)

Dishmantled (renewed for Season 2)

Most Dangerous Game (renewed for Season 2)

Punk’d (renewed for Season 2)

The Chi (renewed for Season 5)

Desus & Mero (renewed for Season 4)

Flatbush Misdemeanors (renewed for Season 2)

Yellowjackets (renewed for Season 2)

Your Honor (renewed for Season 2)

Dragula (renewed for Season 5)

Blindspotting (renewed for Season 2)

BMF (renewed for Season 2)

Heels (renewed for Season 2)

Men in Kilts (renewed for Season 2)

Power Book II: Ghost (renewed for Season 3)

Run the World (renewed for Season 2)

Chucky (renewed for Season 2; also airs on USA Network)

American Dad! (renewed for Seasons 18 & 19)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (renewed for Season 7)

Miracle Workers (renewed for Season 4)

Extreme Sisters (renewed for Season 2)

I Love a Mama’s Boy (renewed for Season 3)

sMothered (renewed for Season 4)

The Accidental Wolf (renewed for Season 2)

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (renewed for Season 2; also on Discovery+)

The Haunted Museum (renewed for Season 2; also on Discovery+)

Tacoma FD (renewed for Season 4)

Chucky (renewed for Season 2; also airs on Syfy)

The Sinner (canceled; will end after current Season 4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (renewed for Season 14)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (renewed for Season 14)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (renewed for Season 2)