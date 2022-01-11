2021-22 TV Cancellations & Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Skip to main content
Here is Deadline’s list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are or were airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here.

ABC

Grey’s Anatomy (renewed for Season 19)
Station 19 (renewed for Season 6)
United We Fall (canceled; one season)

CBS

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (renewed for Season 3)
CSI: Vegas (renewed for Season 2)

Fox

Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13)
Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20)
Fantasy Island (renewed for Season 2)
Filthy Rich (canceled; one season)
Housebroken (renewed for Season 2)
Last Man Standing (canceled, nine seasons; ending in 2021)
Lego Masters (renewed for Season 2)
MasterChef (renewed for Season 12)
neXt (canceled; one season)

NBC

La Brea (renewed for Season 2)

The CW

The Outpost (canceled; four seasons)
The Republic of Sarah (canceled; one season)
Riverdale (renewed for Season 6)
Roswell, New Mexico (renewed for Season 4)
Supergirl (canceled; six seasons)
Superman & Lois (renewed for Season 2)
Two Sentence Horror Stories (renewed for Season 3)
Walker (renewed for Season 2)
World’s Funniest Animals (renewed for Season 2)\

Adult Swim

Tuca and Bertie (renewed for Season 3)

AllBlk

Terror Lake Drive (renewed for Season 2)

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead (renewed for Season 8)
Kevin Can F**k Himself (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 2)

AMC+

Happy Valley (revived for Season 3); final season)

Apple TV+

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (renewed for Season 5; moved from Apple Music)
Dickinson (canceled; will end after current Season 3)
Foundation (renewed for Season 2)
Invasion (renewed for Season 2)
Little Voice (canceled; one season)
The Morning Show (renewed for Season 3)
Mythic Quest (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)
Physical (renewed for Season 2)
Servant (renewed/canceled; will end after upcoming Season 4)
Truth Be Told (renewed for Season 3)

AwesomenessTV

Noah Beck Tries Things (renewed for Season 2)

BBC America

Killing Eve (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 4)

BET

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (renewed for Season 4)

BET+

Bigger (canceled; two seasons)
First Wives Club (renewed for Season 3)

Bounce

Johnson (renewed for Season 2)

Comedy Central

South Park (renewed for Seasons 25-30)

Discovery+

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (renewed for Season 2)
Naked and Afraid of Love (renewed for Season 2)
UFO Witness (renewed for Season 2)

Disney Channel

Bunk’d (renewed for Season 6)
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (canceled; two seasons)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (renewed for Season 2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (renewed for Season 3)
Raven’s Home (renewed for Season 5)

Disney Junior

Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends (renewed for Season 2)

Disney+

Big Shot (renewed for Season 2)
Diary of a Future President (canceled; two seasons)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (renewed for Season 2)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (renewed for Season 2)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (renewed for Season 2)

E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (canceled; 20 seasons; ending in 2021)

Freeform

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (canceled; two seasons)
Good Trouble (renewed for Season 4)
Motherland: Fort Salem (renewed/canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)

FX

American Horror Stories (renewed for Season 2)
Better Things (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 5)
Reservation Dogs (renewed for Season 2)
What We Do in the Shadows (renewed for Season 4)

FXX

Archer (renewed for Season 13)

HBO

Lovecraft Country (canceled; two seasons)
Music Box (renewed for Season 2)
100 Foot Wave (renewed for Season 2)
Painting with John (renewed for Season 2)
Succession (renewed for Season 4)
We’re Here (renewed for Season 3)
The White Lotus (renewed for Season 2)

HBO Max

FBoy Island (renewed for Season 2)
Doom Patrol (renewed for Season 4)
Generation (canceled; one season)
Gossip Girl (renewed for Season 2)
Head of the Class (canceled; one season)
The Hype (renewed for Season 2)
The Other Two (renewed for Season 3)
Pennyworth (renewed for Season 3; moving from Epix)
Search Party (canceled; five seasons)
Selena + Chef (renewed for Season 4)
The Sex Lives of College Girls (renewed for Season 2)
Sweet Life: Los Angeles (renewed for Season 2)
Titans (renewed for Season 4)
Wahl Street (renewed for Season 2)

HGTV

Bargain Block (renewed for Season 2)
Brother vs. Brother (renewed for Season 7)
Home Town (renewed for Season 6)
Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (renewed for Season 2)
No Demo Reno (renewed for Season 2)
Rock the Block (renewed for Season 3)

Hulu

The D’Amelio Show (renewed for Season 2)
The Great (renewed for Season 3)
Only Murders in the Building (renewed for Season 2)
Pen15 (canceled; will end after current Season 2)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (renewed/canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)

IMDb TV

Leverage: Redemption (renewed for Season 2)

MTV

Deliciousness (renewed for Season 3)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (renewed for Season 5)
Messyness (renewed for Season 2)
The Challenge: All Stars (renewed for Season 2)

National Geographic

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (renewed for Season 3)

Netflix

Ada Twist, Scientist (renewed for Season 2)
The American Barbecue Showdown
 (renewed for Season 2)
Arcane (renewed for Season 2)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (canceled; one season)
The Circle (renewed for Season 2)
Cobra Kai (renewed for Season 5)
Crime Scene (renewed for Seasons 2-4)
Dash & Lily (canceled; one season)
Derry Girls (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)
Emily in Paris (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (renewed for Season 4)
High on the Hog (renewed for Season 2)
Indian Matchmaking (renewed for Season 2)
Julie and the Phantoms (canceled, one season)
Kid Cosmic (renewed for Seasons 2 & 3)
My Unorthodox Life (renewed for Season 2)
Narcos: Mexico (canceled; three seasons)
Never Have I Ever (renewed for Season 3)
Outer Banks (renewed for Season 3)
Power Rangers Dino Fury (renewed for Season 2; moving from Nickelodeon)
Sex Education (renewed for Season 4)
Sex/Life (renewed for Season 2)
Unsolved Mysteries (renewed for Season 3)
Virgin River (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)
The Witcher (renewed for Season 3)
You (renewed for Season 4)
Zero Chill (canceled; one season)

Nickelodeon

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (renewed from Season 3)
Side Hustle (renewed for Season 2)

OWN

All Rise (renewed for Season 3; moving from CBS)
Queen Sugar (renewed for Season 7; final season)

Pantaya

Ana (renewed for Seasons 2 & 3)

Paramount+

The Harper House (canceled; one season)
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (renewed for Season 2)
No Activity (renewed for Season 4)
The Real World Homecoming (renewed for Seasons 2 & 3)
Rugrats (renewed for Season 2)
Star Trek: Discovery (renewed for Season 4)
Star Trek: Prodigy (renewed for Season 2)
Why Women Kill (renewed for Season 3)

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small (renewed for Seasons 3 & 4)

Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show (renewed for Season 2)
A.P. Bio (canceled; four seasons)
Punky Brewster (canceled, one season)
We Are Lady Parts (renewed for Season 2)

Prime Video

Breathe: Into the Shadows (renewed for Season 2)
Hanna (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 3)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (canceled; one season)
The Outlaws (renewed for Season 2)
Panic (canceled; one season)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (renewed for Season 4)

Roku Channel

Dishmantled (renewed for Season 2)
Most Dangerous Game (renewed for Season 2)
Punk’d (renewed for Season 2)

Showtime

The Chi (renewed for Season 5)
Desus & Mero (renewed for Season 4)
Flatbush Misdemeanors (renewed for Season 2)
Yellowjackets (renewed for Season 2)
Your Honor (renewed for Season 2)

Shudder

Dragula (renewed for Season 5)

Starz

Blindspotting (renewed for Season 2)
BMF (renewed for Season 2)
Heels (renewed for Season 2)
Men in Kilts (renewed for Season 2)
Power Book II: Ghost (renewed for Season 3)
Run the World (renewed for Season 2)

Syfy

Chucky (renewed for Season 2; also airs on USA Network)

TBS

American Dad! (renewed for Seasons 18 & 19)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (renewed for Season 7)
Miracle Workers (renewed for Season 4)

TLC

Extreme Sisters (renewed for Season 2)
I Love a Mama’s Boy (renewed for Season 3)
sMothered (renewed for Season 4)

Topic

The Accidental Wolf (renewed for Season 2)

Travel Channel

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (renewed for Season 2; also on Discovery+)
The Haunted Museum (renewed for Season 2; also on Discovery+)

TruTV

Tacoma FD (renewed for Season 4)

USA Network

Chucky (renewed for Season 2; also airs on Syfy)
The Sinner (canceled; will end after current Season 4)

VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race (renewed for Season 14)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (renewed for Season 14)
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (renewed for Season 2)

