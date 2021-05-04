2021-22 The CW New Series

Drama

CSI: VEGAS

STUDIO: CBS Studios

TEAM: Ariana Jackson (w, ep), Anna Fricke (w, ep), Laura Terry (ep)

LOGLINE: 4,400 overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the past hundred years all are returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4,400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few … upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason. Based on the 2004-07 USA Network series.

CAST: Joseph David-Jones, Khailah Johnson, Brittany Adebumola, Jaye Ladymore, Amarr Wooten

Comedy

No orders yet.