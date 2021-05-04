2021-22 NBC New Series

Drama

LA BREA

STUDIOS: Universal Television/Keshet Studios

TEAM: David Appelbaum (w, ep), Avi Nir (ep), Alon Shtruzman (ep), Peter Traugott (ep), Rachel Kaplan (ep), Ken Woodruff (ep), Thor Freudenthal (d)

LOGLINE: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

CAST: Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Jon Seda, Lily Santiago, Veronica St. Clair, Nicholas Gonzalez, Rohan Mirchandaney, Josh McKenzie, Chloe De Los Santos, Ione Skye (recurring)

LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

STUDIOS: Universal Television/Wolf Entertainment

TEAM: Carol Mendelsohn (w, ep, sr), Dick Wolf (ep), Arthur Forney (ep), Julie Weitz (ep), Peter Jankowski (ep)

LOGLINE: ‘Law & Order’ spinoff looks inside a criminal defense firm, putting the lawyers under a microscope, along with the criminal justice system.

CAST: TBA

ORDINARY JOE

STUDIOS: 20th Television/Universal Television

TEAM: Russel Friend (W, ep), Garrett Lerner (w, ep), Matt Reeves (ep), Adam Kassan (ep), Rafi Crohn (ep), Howard Klein (ep), Adam Davidson (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

CAST: James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Lail

Comedy

AMERICAN AUTO (single camera)

STUDIO: Universal Television

TEAM: Justin Spitzer (w, ep), Aaron Kaplan (ep), Dana Honor (ep), Jeff Blitz (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

CAST: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, X Mayo

GROUND CREW (single camera)

STUDIO: Universal Television

TEAM: Phil Augusta Jackson w, ep), Dan Goor (ep, sr), Mo Marable (d, co-ep)

LOGLINE: A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.

CAST: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings, Nicole Byer

TRUE STORY (single camera)

STUDIO: Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

TEAM: Tim Bartley (ep), Hamish Blake (ep), Andy Lee (ep), Ryan Shelton (ep), Ed Helms (ep), Mike Falbo (ep), Nicolle Yaron (ep, sr), Stephen Williams (d, ep), Hanelle Culpepper (d)

LOGLINE: Hybrid comedy/unscripted show sees everyday Americans sit down with Ed Helms and Randall Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories. The stories get heightened, dramatized re-enactments of cinematic proportions by a cast of top comedians and actors. Based on the Australian show ‘True Story with Hamish & Andy.’

CAST: Ed Helms, Randall Park, Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, Lauren London, Ash Santos, John Ales

Limited Series

JOE EXOTIC (working title; also to air on Peacock & USA Network)

STUDIOS: UCP

TEAM: Etan Frankel (w, ep), Hernan Lopez (ep), Marshall Lewy (ep), Aaron Hart (ep)

LOGLINE: Carole Baskin, a big-cat enthusiast, learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. Based on the Wondery podcast.

CAST: Kate McKinnon, John Cameron Mitchell

THE THING ABOUT PAM

STUDIOS: Blumhouse Television/NBC News Studios/Big Picture Company

TEAM: Jessika Borsiczky (w, ep, sr), Jenny Klein (w, ep), Renee Zellweger (ep), Carmella Casinelli (ep), Liz Cole (ep), Noah Oppenheim (ep), Jason Blum (ep), Chris McCumber (ep), Jeremy Gold (ep)

LOGLINE: Based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he did not kill her. His conviction later was overturned, but the brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

CAST: Renee Zellweger