Follow Us:
site categories
2021-22 Fox New Series
Drama
STUDIOS: Sony Pictures TV/Gemstone Studios/Fox Entertainment
TEAM: Liz Craft (w, ep), Sarah Fain (w, ep)
LOGLINE: Modern semi-anthology delves into the “what if” questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.
CAST: Kiara Barnes, John Gabriel Rodriguez (recurring)
Comedy
No orders yet.
Sidebar
Newswire
PMC
Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP