2021-22 Fox New Series

Drama

FANTASY ISLAND

STUDIOS: Sony Pictures TV/Gemstone Studios/Fox Entertainment

TEAM: Liz Craft (w, ep), Sarah Fain (w, ep)

LOGLINE: Modern semi-anthology delves into the “what if” questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

CAST: Kiara Barnes, John Gabriel Rodriguez (recurring)

Comedy

No orders yet.