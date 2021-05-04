2021-22 CBS New Series

Drama

CSI: VEGAS

STUDIO: CBS Studios/Jerry Bruckheimer Television

TEAM: Jason Tracey (ep, sr), Uta Briesewitz (d, ep), Jerry Bruckheimer (ep), Jonathan Littman (ep), KristieAnne Reed (ep), Anthony Zuiker (ep), Carol Mendelsohn (ep), Ann Donahue (ep), Craig O’Neill (ep), William Petersen (ep), Cindy Chvatal (ep)

LOGLINE: Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Sequel to the 2000-15 CBS drama ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.’

CAST: William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon

FBI: INTERNATIONAL

STUDIO: Wolf Entertainment/Universal Television/CBS Studios

TEAM: Dick Wolf (ep), Derek Haas (ep, sr), Rick Eid (ep), Peter Jankowski (ep), Arthur Forney (ep)

LOGLINE: ‘FBI’ spinoff follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.

CAST: TBA

NCIS: HAWAI’I

STUDIO: CBS Studios

TEAM: Christopher Silber (w, ep), Jan Nash (w, ep), Matt Bosack (w, ep), Larry Teng (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Set in the Aloha State, it follows the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

CAST: Vanessa Lachey

Comedy

GHOSTS (single camera)

STUDIO: Lionsgate Television/BBC Studios/CBS Television Studios

TEAM: Joe Port (w,ep), Joe Wiseman (w, ep), Mathew Baynton (ep), Jim Howick (ep), Simon Farnaby (ep), Laurence Rickard (ep), Ben Willbond (ep), Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter (ep), Debra Hayward (ep), Alison Owen (ep), Angie Stephenson (ep)

LOGLINE: Follows a young couple, Samantha and Ryan, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. Based on the British series.

CAST: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza