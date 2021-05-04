2021-22 ABC New Series

Drama

REBEL

STUDIO: Sony Pictures TV/ABC Signature

TEAM: Krista Vernoff (w, ep), Erin Brockovich (ep), John Davis (ep), John Fox (ep), Andrew Stearn (ep), Alexandre Schmitt (ep), Tara Nicole Weyr (d)

LOGLINE: Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. Inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich.

CAST: Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McDonnell (recurring), Adam Arkin (recurring), Matthew Glave (recurring), Jalen Thomas Brooks (recurring)

Comedy

MIXED-ISH (single camera)

STUDIO: ABC Studios

TEAM: Peter Saji (w, ep), Kenya Barris (w, ep), Tracee Ellis Ross (ep), Randall Winston (ep), Brian Dobbins (ep), Laurence Fishburne (ep), Helen Sugland (ep), Anthony Anderson (ep)

LOGLINE: Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

CAST: Arica Himmel, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Ethan Childress, Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Limited Series

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT

STUDIO: Kapital Entertainment

TEAM: Marissa Jo Cerar (w, ep, sr), Jay-Z (ep), Jay Brown (ep), Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (ep), Will Smith (ep), James Lassiter (ep), Aaron Kaplan (ep), Dana Honor (ep), Michael Lohmann (ep), Gina Prince-Bythewood (d, ep), Rosanna Grace (ep), Alex Foster (ep), John Powers Middleton (ep), David Clark (ep), Tina Mabry (d), Julie Dash (d), Kasi Lemmons (d)

LOGLINE: Centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. Inspired by the book ‘Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement’ by Devery S. Anderson.

CAST: Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Glynn Turman, Ray Fisher, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Joshua Caleb, Leslie Silva, Chris Butler, Alex Désert, Miles Fowler, Tongayi Chirisa, Jason Turner, Daniel Abeles