Original Zuzu Bailey Actress Set For ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Benefit Reading With Ed Asner, Pete Davidson & Ellie Kemper

Karolyn Grimes, the original Zuzu Bailey and only surviving cast member of It’s A Wonderful Life, will join Ed Asner, Pete Davidson, Ellie Kemper and others in a virtual benefit table reading of the 1946 Christmas classic.

Zuzu, of course, was the six-year-old daughter of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey, who delivers one of the film’s most memorable lines: “Look, Daddy. Teacher says every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”

Proceeds from the one-night-only Dec. 13 event will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, dedicated to promoting mental health and enrichment programs to special needs children and their families.

“The world holds and cherishes many unrecognized heroes,” Grimes said in a statement. “This event is dedicated to those who touch others’ lives in positive ways…So many angels have touched my life and given me hope that humanity can be wonderful, and I am glad to support the angels at The Ed Asner Family Center who help so many special needs kids and their families through their dedication, commitment and loving efforts.”

In addition to Grimes, Asner, Davidson and Kemper, the cast will include Mia Farrow, Maude Apatow, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind and BD Wong.

“Zuzu’s role made an indelible imprint on our consciousness, and we are honored to have Karolyn Grimes help us share this inspiring story for the holidays,” said Matthew Asner, Co-Founder/President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center.

Hosted by Tom Bergeron and directed by Victor Nelli, the table read is part of the organization’s annual gala, which this year will honor Jeffrey Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television. Producer Norman Lear will present the accolade to Frost for his support of “an inclusive Hollywood and ardent supporter of individuals with special needs.”

Ticket and viewing information is available at the organization’s website. The reading is set for Sunday, December 13 at 5 pm PT, 7 PM CT and 8 PM ET.