Chinese Citizen Journalist Zhang Zhan Given Four-Year Prison Sentence For Coronavirus Reporting

A pro-democracy protest n Hong Kong today AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Zhang Zhan, the Chinese citizen journalist who chronicled the early days of the Covid-19 crises in Wuhan, was sentenced by a Chinese court today to four years in prison.

Zhan’s independent reportage, which included video of overcrowded hospitals and supported whistleblowers, ran afoul of the Chinese government for veering from the official state narrative of the outbreak. She is the first known journalist to stand trial for Covid coverage.

The citizen journalist, a former lawyer based in Shanghai, had initiated a hunger strike in protest of her arrest, only to be force-fed through a feeding tube. The sentencing today was met by protests in Hong Kong.

