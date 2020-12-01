Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais & John Krasinski Make YouTube Top Trending Videos 2020 List

Hollywood figures, despite the industry’s major shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, continue to find chart-topping success. Among the industry names finding a place in YouTube’s Top Trending Videos of 2020 list are Dave Chappell, Ricky Gervais and John Krasinski.

The popular video streaming platform dropped the complete list of videos that have dominated the year, celebrating breakout creators and musician’s engaging music videos.

Topping the annual list was Dave Chappelle’s 8:46 segment, which appeared on Netflix is a Joke back in June. Titled after the length of time aMinneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck, Chappelle’s comedy special addressed the May slaying of Floyd and criticized media coverage of the murder.

Coming in at the third spot was Saturday Night Live’s first debate cold open, which aired on Oct. 3. The sketch saw Jim Carrey as now President-elect Joe Biden debating with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump. The segment took on the real-life debate’s most notable moments including the interruptions and Chris Wallace’s (played by Beck Bennett’s) attempts calm down the presidential nominees.