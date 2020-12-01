Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais & John Krasinski Make YouTube Top Trending Videos 2020 List

Hollywood figures, despite the industry’s major shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, continue to find chart-topping success. Among the industry names finding a place in YouTube’s Top Trending Videos of 2020 list are Dave Chappell, Ricky Gervais and John Krasinski.
The popular video streaming platform dropped the complete list of videos that have dominated the year, celebrating breakout creators and musician’s engaging music videos.
Topping the annual list was Dave Chappelle’s 8:46 segment, which appeared on Netflix is a Joke back in June. Titled after the length of time aMinneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck, Chappelle’s comedy special addressed the May slaying of Floyd and criticized media coverage of the murder.
Coming in at the third spot was Saturday Night Live’s first debate cold open, which aired on Oct. 3. The sketch saw Jim Carrey as now President-elect Joe Biden debating with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump. The segment took on the real-life debate’s most notable moments including the interruptions and Chris Wallace’s (played by Beck Bennett’s) attempts calm down the presidential nominees.
Also making the top ten trending videos of 2020 list were Ricky Gervais’ controversial 2020 Golden Globes monologue, wherein he called out Hollywood for its hypocritical and performative activism, and the first episode of John Krasinski’s Covid-era feel-good series Some Good News. During the first installment of the YouTube series, Krasinski highlighted a number of touching stories to come out of the early stages of coronavirus lockdowns and even interviewed Steve Carell to celebrate The Office‘s 15th anniversary.
Mark Rober, Jeffree Star, MrBeast and NikkieTutorials were also among the YouTubers breaking the top 10 list.
See the full list of top trending videos, breakout creators, creators and music videos below.
TOP TRENDING VIDEOS
1. 8:46 – Dave Chappelle – Netflix is a Joke
2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder – Mark Rober
3. First Debate Cold Open – Saturday Night Live
4. We Broke Up. – jeffrreestar
5. I Bought The World’s Largest Firework ($600,000) – MrBeast
6. I’m Coming Out. – NikkieTutorials
7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE – Dream
8. Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes – NBC
9. Quarantine Stereotypes – Dude Perfect
10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 – SomeGoodNews
TOP BREAKOUT CREATORS
1. Dream
2. Tiko
3. Chloe Ting
4. EddieVR
9. SomeGoodNews
10. Hyram
TOP CREATORS
1. MrBeast
2. Dream
3. ZHC
4. SSSniperwolf
5.Tiko
7. JoshDub
9. LazarBeam
10. James Charles
MUSIC VIDEOS
1. Future – Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake
2. 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video)
3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid (Official Video)
4. NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)
5. Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]
6. DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio]
7. Roddy Ricch – The Box [Official Music Video]
8. Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Durk
9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top [Official Music Video]
10. Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture (Official Music Video)
