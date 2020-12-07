YouTube Star & ‘Brave The Wild’ Host Coyote Peterson Signs with 33 & West Talent Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Coyote Peterson, YouTube star and host of Animal Planet’s Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild series, has signed with 33 & West Talent Agency for representation in all areas, including television, film, animation, live appearances and branding.

Co-founder and star of the wildly popular YouTube channel Brave Wilderness, Peterson has traveled worldwide to bring audiences of all ages up-close with the animal kingdom. He often allows himself to be bit by everything from snakes to turtles and stung by yellow jackets and scorpions, showing his viewers to see just how it looks and feels.

“The vision of Brave Wilderness is to revolutionize the way people learn about the natural world, all while inspiring the conservation of our planet for generations to come,” said brand COO Beau Sedivy.

The Brave Wilderness YouTube channel has amassed 18 million subscribers with 3.7 billion views, making it the most watched wildlife content in the digital space.

“I am thrilled to have teamed up with 33 &West, collectively we share an ambitious drive for the future of Brave Wilderness and our vision of how to best bring animal entertainment and a message of conservation to the world has never been clearer,” said Peterson.

Brave Wilderness, formed by Peterson and business partner Mark Laivins, is behind such shows as Breaking Trail, which won an Emmy in 2015; Beyond The Tide; Dragon Tails; Coyote’s Backyard; and On Location.

Coyote, previously with CAA, continues to be managed by Alex Murray at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.