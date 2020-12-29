‘Your Honor’: Fifth Episode Of Bryan Cranston’s Legal Drama To Get Early Release On Showtime

Happy New Year from Showtime. The premium cabler will offer the fifth episode of the Bryan Cranston legal thriller drama series Your Honor early for streaming and on-demand on Thursday, December 31, ahead of its linear premiere on Sunday, January 3 (10 PM). The episode will be available on Showtime and across all Showtime partner platforms.

Directed by Clark Johnson (The Shield), Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The 10-episode series stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Michael Stuhlbarg also stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Hope Davis as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband. The series also stars Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia. Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Emmy winner Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Blair Underwood, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson and Lilli Kay guest star in the series.

Peter Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Edward Berger executive produces and directs the first three episodes. Your Honor is produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions. Bryan Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.