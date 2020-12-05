‘Young Sheldon’ Pauses Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Production on CBS’ Young Sheldon was suspended for today, I have learned. I hear the decision was made after a Covid-19 test for a production team member came back positive.

The positive result for the person, who was asymptotic and currently in isolation, came through the rigorous regular testing implemented by Warner Bros TV for all production employees. Out of an abundance of caution, production was paused for a day. The producers are evaluating when the show will resume shooting next week.

Young Sheldon, from Chuck Lorre Prods. and Warner Bros TV, started production on its fourth season September 22 in Los Angeles. Filming previously was shut down for a day in October over a positive Covid test.

Many TV productions currently are faced with outbreaks amid a record-breaking third wave of Covid infections nationwide, in California and in Los Angeles.

Young Sheldon, a spinoff of CBS’ long-running The Big Bang Theory, is broadcast TV’s most-watched comedy. It stars Iain Armitage as younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on Big Bang. Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Steve Holland are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

