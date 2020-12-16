‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough To Star, Produce & Co-Write ‘Red Stone’ Sequel ‘Boon’

EXCLUSIVE: Neal McDonough has signed on to star, produce and co-write Boon, the sequel to the actor’s movie Red Stone.

In Red Stone, McDonough plays Boon, a henchman for Southern crime lord Jed Haywood. Boon is assigned to track Motley, who is on the run from Jed. However, Boon has just lost his brother, and only has 10 hours to bring Motley in and get to the cemetery. Over the course of one day, both Motley and Boon go on a spiritual journey as their fate brings them together for a climatic showdown.

Red Stone director Derek Presley is returning to helm Boon and will co-write with McDonough. Red Stone producer Jason Starne is also returning for Boon.

McDonough is currently shooting Resident Evil for Sony/Screen Gems. His features include Monsters of Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Amazon’s The Warrant, Captain America, Minority Report and Netflix’s Game Over, Man! His TV credits include Robert Zemeckis’ Project Blue Book and Netflix’s Altered Carbon.

McDonough is repped by Buchwald and Stuart Rosenthal of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.