Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Joins Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in negotiations to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the Michael Bay action-thriller Ambulance. Universal recently finalized the deal to distribute the film with Endeavor Content handling the packaging of the project.

Chris Fedak penned the original script, which is based on the original Danish Film Ambulancen produced by Nordisk Film Productions. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are producing. The logline is being kept under wraps, but insiders say the film is the vein of the great action thrillers of the ’90s like Speed and Bay’s Bad Boys. The script has been highly coveted for years but never able to lock down a director before Bay got his hands on it and instantly fell in love.

Production is expected to start in January.

Abdul-Mateen has had a star-making even with his biggest role, the lead of Universal’s Candyman, being pushed to 2021. He recently won an Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series for his role as Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen. He was also recently seen in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago Seven. He also recently wrapped production in the latest Matrix sequel which has him starring opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss.

