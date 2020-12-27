‘Wonder Woman 3’ Being Fast-Tracked Following Sequel’s Current $85M WW To Date; Patty Jenkins & Gal Gadot Will Be Back

Wonder Woman 3 is being fast-tracked, Warner Bros. announced today. The news comes as the pic has amounted to $85M WW after a $16.7M domestic debut.

The threequel will be written by Patty Jenkins, who is attached to direct, and starring Gal Gadot.

The pic was released on HBO Max in the states and in theaters this past weekend. The sequel was in its second weekend abroad, grossing $19.4M from 42 markets. Combined with US/Canada, WW1984 made $36.1M.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

On HBO Max, WarnerMedia reports that the DC sequel was viewed by “nearly half of the platform’s retail subscribers viewing the film on the day of its arrival, along with millions of wholesale subscribers who have access to HBO Max via a cable, wireless, or other partner services. HBO Max also saw the total viewing hours on Friday more than triple in comparison to a typical day in the previous month.”

Some users on the HBO Max Help Twitter handle reported various glitches, either 4K streaming problems or Roku bad connections. Overall, we hear from insiders that it wasn’t a Defcon4 meltdown, meaning a complete outage of HBO Max.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer in a statement. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

The simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release of WW1984 was expected to be a one-off, an anomaly given how 60% of the domestic marketplace is shuttered because of the pandemic, and those remaining exhibitors are starving for content.

But WarnerMedia announced, to much ire from the industry, that they’re putting their entire 2021 theatrical slate day and date in theaters and HBO Max, as they anticipate a rough year ahead. This despite news that a vaccine is around the corner. That said, it’s not clear if Wonder Woman 3 is going straight to theaters and the service at the same time. Before the holiday, Warners announced that three 2023 movies are going straight to theatrical: Coyote vs. Acme, Mad Max prequel Furiosa, and The Color Purple.