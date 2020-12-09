‘Women Of The Movement’: Glynn Turman To Co-Star In ABC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman has joined the cast of ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

The six-episode limited series, set to premiere in 2021, centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till (Cedric Joe), following his brutal killing in the Jim Crow south.

Turman will play Mose Wright, Emmett Till’s (Joe) great uncle. A sharecropper, minister, and proud family man, Mose’s testimony during Emmett’s murder trial was noted among the bravest moments of the Civil Rights Movement; it was one of the first, if not the first time a Black man stood in open court in the South and accused a white man of a crime.

Niecy Nash co-stars as Alma, Emmett Till’s grandmother.

Women of the Movement is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson. Cerar serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith via Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Overbrook; as well as Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann of Kapital Entertainment. Also executive producing are Gina Prince-Bythewood, who will direct the first episode, Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Film Group; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of Middleton Media Group; and David Clark via Mazo Partners. Kapital Entertainment is the studio.

This marks Turman’s return to ABC where he recurred on How to Get Away with Murder. The role earned him his second guest actor in a drama series Emmy nomination; he won in 2008 for HBO’s In Treatment.

Turman has a major role opposite Chris Rock on the new season of FX’s Fargo and also co-stars opposite Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in Netflix’s acclaimed new movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He is repped by The Rosenzweig Group and SMS Talent.