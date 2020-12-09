WME Signs ‘My Little Sister’ Swiss Duo Stéphanie Chuat & Véronique Reymond

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer/directors Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, whose My Little Sister is Switzerland’s entry to the Oscar’s International Feature Film category this year. Both women are also accomplished actresses who have previous directing credits that include 2010’s multi-award-winning The Little Bedroom, their debut that starred Michel Bouquet and which was also that year’s Academy Award submission.

My Little Sister stars Nina Hoss and premiered in competition at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It’s the story of Berlin-born twins Lisa (Hoss) and Sven (Lars Eidinger) who have a lifelong shared passion for theater. He’s a famous actor, while she has abandoned her writing to live with her husband and children in Switzerland. But when Sven falls gravely ill, Lisa begins to dramatically re-evaluate her life.

Hoss is nominated for Best Actress at this weekend’s European Film Awards. Produced by Ruth Waldburger (Vega Film), My Little Sister is also in consideration for the Foreign Language race at the Golden Globes.

It will have a limited theatrical and virtual cinema release domestically on January 15, 2021 via Film Movement and will be released digitally on home entertainment platforms on February 23, 2021.

The Chuat/Reymond duo’s credits also include writing and directing TV series Open Book (A Livre Ouvert), for which Reymond won Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Swiss TV Awards. In 2018, their documentary feature Ladies (Les Dames) was nominated at the Swiss Film Awards after being a local box office hit.

Together, they are currently developing a U.S. remake of The Little Bedroom, while working on their second series titled Toxic.

The pair continues to be represented by The Artists Partnership in the UK.