WME Signs ‘Feels Good’ Podcast Co-Host & Influencer Amanda Cerny

Amanda Cerny
Ryan Hattaway/ WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Amanda Cerny, a social media influencer and actress known for titles including Rim of the World, The Deleted and Speedball.

Cerny, who also co-hosts the Feels Good podcast with Jacqueline Fernandez, will work with WME to build her career in TV, talent, podcasting and personal appearances. The Instagram influencer, who currently has more than 25 million followers, is also a United Nations ambassador, focusing on environment and wildlife.

She continues to be represented by Lacey Abbott and Louie Diaz of Social Adam.

