WME Signs ‘Residue’ Filmmakers Merawi Gerima & Mark Jeevaratnam

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer-director Merawi Gerima and cinematographer Mark Jeevaratnam for representation in all areas. Gerima and Jeevaratnam are part of the filmmaking team behind Residue, a feature film that premiered at this year’s Slamdance Film Festival and was a 2020 Venice Film Festival selection.

Gerima wrote, directed, and produced the drama– his debut feature — which follows aspiring filmmaker Jay (Obinna Nwachukwu) who returns to his neighborhood in Washington, D.C. — but it looks different. It is gentrified beyond recognition. Dealing with alienation from his friends, troubled by the disappearance of a loved one and unsure of his place in this new community, Jay confronts issues of identity, isolation and loss on a tumultuous personal journey.

Residue was named one of the New Yorker’s best films of 2020 and was picked up for distribution by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY label.

Gerima, who has an MFA degree from USC School of Cinematic Arts, is the son of celebrated Ethiopian auteur Haile Gerima, and writer, cinematographer, and producer Shirikiana Aina.

Residue marks the second feature for Jeevaratam, who has an MFA in Cinematography from the American Film Institute Conservatory.