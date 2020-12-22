WME Makes New Proposal To WGA To End 20-Month Boycott

Click to Skip Ad
WME has sent the WGA a new proposal that would, if accepted by the guild, end the WGA’s 20-month boycott against the agency.

In a brief statement, WME said that it has “updated the terms of our proposal and submitted it to the WGA in a good-faith effort to jumpstart our discussions. We want to find a way forward with the Guild and return to representing our writer-clients. We are willing and available to meet with the Guild as soon as possible, including over the holidays, in order to reach a resolution.”

The agency did not spell out the terms of its proposal.

WME is the last major agency not to have signed the guild’s franchise agreement, which phases out packaging fees and reduces ownership interests in production companies to just 20%. CAA signed the agreement last Wednesday. On Friday, at a virtual hearing in federal court on WME’s request for a preliminary injunction to end the boycott until the case can go to trial next August, U.S. District Court Judge André Birotte Jr repeatedly urged WME and the union to settle their dispute. “Come on folks. Get together. Get this done,” he said.

After CAA signed with the guild last week, WME said that that deal “is a positive development and suggests a path forward for WME to reach an agreement as well.” No word yet from the guild.

