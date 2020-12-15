WME & Brillstein Entertainment Sign ‘Jingle Jangle’ Star Madalen Mills

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Madalen Mills has signed with WME and Brillstein Entertainment for representation. The signing comes as Mills recently marked her feature acting debut in Netflix’s first original live-action musical, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, from writer and director David E. Talbert.

Gareth Gatrell/Netflix

Mills stars alongside Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and is featured in two songs from the musical’s soundtrack. The holiday tale is set in the town of Cobbleton and follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker), whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) and a long-forgotten invention to heal old wounds.

Up next, Mills stars opposite Queen Latifah and Dennis Quaid in The Tiger Rising, a film adaption based on Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book by the same name.

At age 9, Mills was the youngest child performer ever cast in a year-long run of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock on Broadway in 2018. In 2017, she made her first professional theater debut at age eight in the Broadway National Tour of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

She continues to be repped by attorney Nina Shaw.