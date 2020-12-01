WME’s Arielle Mesirow Joins Nina Tassler & Denise Di Novi’s PatMa As VP Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: WME talent agent Arielle Mesirow has joined Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s CBS Studios-based production company, PatMa Productions, as Vice President, Comedy. In her new role, Mesirow will shepherd development of projects that fit PatMa’s strategy for producing premium comedy content. As part of PatMa’s partnership with CBS Studios, ViacomCBS platforms have a first look at all projects developed by the production company. In addition to Tassler and Di Novi, at PatMa Mesirow joins President Joan Boorstein.

The hire comes on the heels of PatMa’s high-profile comedy sale of How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, inspired by TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s book, to CBS. It signifies PatMa’s expansion into comedy. The company’s development so far has skewed toward drama, including current CBS pilot Ways & Means starring Patrick Dempsey.

Mesirow moves to PatMa from WME, where she was a comedy and talent agent, working with talent such as Iliza Shlesinger, Nicole Byer, Fred Armisen, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat and Ben Schwartz. She started at Endeavor and continued working in WME’s talent department before joining APA as a comedy agent in 2014. She subsequently returned to WME.

“There are two things I love most about this business,” said Tassler. “The first is finding exciting material, and the second is discovering new talent like Arielle. She is a gifted executive, with a real passion for comedy. Denise and I are very much looking forward to having her as part of our team.”

Tassler and Di Novi launched PatMa in January 2018 with a focus on amplifying diverse voices. The companyis has strategic relationships with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the Center for Popular Democracy, Planned Parenthood and others.

“I am incredibly excited to bring my love for comedy and passion for championing diverse, emerging voices to PatMa,” said Mesirow. “I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to work alongside brilliant, trailblazing women who have been responsible for putting together some of the industry’s most iconic television and films.“