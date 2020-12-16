Skies Brightening? WME Names 25 New Agency Partners As Agency Restores Pay Cuts On January 1

EXCLUSIVE: At today’s year-end virtual meeting, WME minted its largest partner class ever.

The agency named 25 new partners, spanning a variety of WME departments and offices. WME also announced internally that compensation is being fully restored, across the entirety of Endeavor, starting January 1. Pay reductions came into play in April, after the Covid pandemic shut down theaters, film and TV production and live events, placing financial strain on every agency’s cash flow.

The agency confirmed the news to Deadline.

“We are proud to recognize our new partners who come from many different groups throughout WME but each share the same common threads: They are passionate advocates for artists, take an entrepreneurial approach to their business and have distinguished themselves as leaders both within and outside the agency,” said Lloyd Braun, Endeavor Client Group President and Chairman of WME. “As our industry undergoes unprecedented changes, the different perspectives of these individuals will be invaluable in guiding our clients and colleagues into the future.”

WME’s new partners include:

In Books, Margaret Riley King;

In Broadcasting, Sharon Chang;

In Comedy, Andrew Russell;

In Endorsements, Carolyn Moneta, Mari Cardoos Layne, Rob Koslowsky;

In Literary Packaging, Hilary Zaitz Michael;

In Motion Picture Literary, Holly Jeter, Meyash Prabhu, Ryan Feldman, Solco Schuit;

In Non-Scripted Television, Meghan Mackenzie, Ryan McNeily;

In Personal Appearance, Ben Totis, Cindy Agi, John Branigan, Jonas Schuman, Matthew Morgan, Mike Snider, Stephanie LaFera;

In Production, Mira Yong;

In Scripted Television, Allysa Bauer, Ashley Holland, Chelsea Reed Radler, and Ryan Draizin.

The promotions come on the heels of WME’s recent hiring of HR chief Cindy Garas, Inclusion chief Gisselle Ruiz, Motion Picture agent Niki Montazaran, Production agent Noel Tedla Mesfin, and NFL agents Ben Renzin and Brian Ayrault — the latter two coming from CAA. Earlier in the year, the agency hired head of electronic music Stephanie LaFera, along with gaming agents Bennett Sherman, Richard Webb and Conor Beesemyer.