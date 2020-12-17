Wired Studios, Condé Nast Entertainment & Loki Films Team For Documentary About Mysterious Unidentified Hiker

EXCLUSIVE: Wired Studios, Condé Nast Entertainment and Loki Films will bring the mysterious 2018 death of an unidentified hiker to screen.

From Loki Films’ Oscar-nominating directing duo Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing (Jesus Camp), the newly announced project is based on the viral story by Wired’s editor in chief Nick Thompson.

“This is a special story not just about the seemingly impossible reality of a person leaving no digital footprint, but also of the human instinct to pull up all roots and disappear,” says Grady.

In 2018, the body of a hiker was found in a Florida nature preserve. Despite meeting hundred of other hikers as he headed down nearly the length of the Appalachian Trail and thousands of amateur sleuths on Facebook pouring over the clues he left behind, the hiker has yet to be identified.

The documentary will take a deep dive into the mysterious story, drawing on forensic reports, DNA evidence, crowdsourced tips, and additional information. In April 2017, the mystery man started hiking south in a state park just outside of New York City, telling people along the way that he had worked in the tech industry and wanted to detox from digital life.

In July 2018, after hiking nearly 1,400 miles, he died alone in his tent near the Everglades with no indications of foul play or drug use. To date, his identity, cause of death, and origin story remain a mystery.

“This is a mystery that deserves a deep dive, and we are excited to collaborate with CNE/Wired Studios and dig into Thompson’s fine reporting,” added Ewing.

Thompson is a producer on the untitled doc, which is represented by WME.