‘Windy City Rehab’ Ends Season, But Legal Troubles Linger For HGTV Series

She and the plaintiffs issued a statement that Gramenos said was designed to serve as the “final word on the dispute,” below:

“Plaintiffs Shane C. Jones and Samantha V. Mostaccio have voluntarily resolved their claims related to the construction project at 1700 Wabansia. They have done this after consultation with their new counsel, the law office of Jayaram Law, Inc. who has provided effective legal advice and counseling.

“The amount received for plaintiffs’ claims has satisfied plaintiffs that Alison Victoria Gramenos and Ermin Pajazetovic (owner of Space Builders) have acted appropriately with respect to resolving the disputes that led to the lawsuit. Plaintiffs have agreed to comment no further on the project and Ms. Gramenos and Mr. Pajazetovic are grateful that plaintiffs are now satisfied and that this unfortunate misunderstanding has been put behind them.”

Jones and Mostaccio were featured in a season 1, episode 7 show, “House of Horrors.” They filed the lawsuit back in April in Cook County, Illinois, alleging negligent construction and warranty defects, including water damage, cracking concrete columns, and issues with the garage.

The suit claimed more than $100,000 in repairs on the home, which was purchased in spring 2019 for $1.3 million.

The resolution of this particular lawsuit doesn’t end things for Gramenos and Eckhardt, who have split as professional partners. They were named in another suit also alleging serious construction problems. They were hit with “stop work” orders on several properties by the city of Chicago. Those have since been lifted, but the lawsuit is still pending.