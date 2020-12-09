Will Smith Returns To Snapchat With A Second Season Of ‘Will From Home’

Will Smith is returning to Snapchat for a second season of his original series Will From Home, kicking off December 14 with a holiday special..

New episodes of the 10-episode series stream daily on the social media platform. (Check out the trailer above.)

The series is produced by Westbrook Media. Season 1 streamed in April and followed Smith’s homebound experience as Covid-19 started upending much of the world. It ended with a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunion and was watched by more than 35 million Snapchat users, the company said.

Uplift is the focus of the series, especially in the new season, which looks to shine a light on people with inspirational stories during this extremely challenging year.

Along with a number of non-celebrity guests, the second season will feature appearances by Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, Jill Scott, Lil Nas X, Liza Koshy, Ludacris, Black Thought and Master P, among others.

Episodes will center on people such as Sonja Frazier, the Taco Bell employee whose alert actions saved a man’s life; Willie Ray, a chef who began giving out free meals in his community to those affected by a major windstorm; and Aaron Moreno, an 8-year-old who began selling plants to help support his mother and reunite his family.

Snap Inc. announced a wave of new unscripted Snapchat Originals in October. The company says it reaches 90% of all 13-24 year-olds and 75% of all 13-34 year-olds. It has released 100 original shows and has a few hundred more in various stages of development, including The Solution Committee, a docuseries starring Smith’s son, Jaden Smith.