Will Packer Productions, Universal Team On ‘Hot Mess’ Comedy From London Hughes

Will Packer Productions and Universal are developing a comedy feature, Hot Mess, which will be toplined by British comedian and actress London Hughes. The film is based on a pitch by Hughes and screenwriter Noushin Jahanian, who will pen the screenplay.

Will Packer and James Lopez will produce through Will Packer Productions with Johanna Byer serving as executive producer. Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Hughes is gearing up for the release of her Netflix special To Catch a D*ck, which debuts on December 22. She was recently announced as one of the hosts of The Netflix Afterparty, a weekly comedy aftershow, along with David Spade and Fortune Feimster, as well as a guest-star on the forthcoming History of Swear Words series hosted by Nicolas Cage.

“After witnessing London’s first performance of her one-woman show in the States I knew I had to be in business with her,” said Lopez. “We are thrilled to be working with London and Noushin on this project and look forward to audiences experiencing their edgy brand of humor.”

Said Hughes, “Will Packer and James Lopez are my LA Fairy God-Dudes! James was one of the first executives I met when I got to the States and he immediately believed in me. I’m beyond excited for the world to see what we’ve been up to.”

Hughes is repped by UTA, Haven, Curtis Brown, and Ziffren Brittenham. Jahanian is with Kaplan/Perrone.