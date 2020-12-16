Pulitzer Finalist Playwright Will Eno Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Playwright Will Eno, whose credits include Broadway’s The Realistic Joneses and the Pulitzer Prize finalist Thom Pain (Based on Nothing), has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Eno’s critically acclaimed The Realistic Joneses appeared on Broadway in 2014 after a premiere run at the Yale Repertory Theatre. The Drama Desk Award winner, which featured Michael C. Hall and Toni Collette on Broadway, was named USA Today’s “Best Play on Broadway,” topped the The Guardian’s 2014 list of American plays and was included in The New York Times’ “Best Theatre of 2014.”

Eno’s play The Open House won the 2014 Obie Award, the Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and a Drama Desk Award, and was included in both the Time Out New York and Time Magazine Top 10 Plays of the Year. The London premiere was directed by Sir Michael Boyd at The Print Room.

Some of his other plays include Title And Deed, and Gnit, an adaptation of Peer Gynt that premiered at the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville in 2013. Middletown, winner of the Horton Foote Award, premiered at the Vineyard Theatre and was staged subsequently at Steppenwolf Theater, among other US theaters and universities.

Eno’s Thom Pain (Based on Nothing) ran at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse in 2016 and starred Rainn Wilson, with the production serving as the basis for a film adaptation directed by Oliver Butler and Eno, which premiered at the Memphis Film Festival and is available to stream on BroadwayHD. The play was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize and has been translated into more than a dozen languages.

Eno was also recently awarded the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation Award. His plays are published by Samuel French, TCG, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Oberon Books.