‘Wife Swap’ Couple Pardoned By Colorado Governor For 2009 “Balloon Boy” Hoax

A couple who appeared on ABC’s reality show Wife Swap and later concocted a fantastic hoax that drew worldwide attention has been pardoned by the Colorado governor.

In October 2009, Richard and Mayumi Heene claimed that their 6-year-old son, Falcon, was trapped in a mylar balloon that soared into the sky.

The sensational story saw police and National Guard helicopters called out to follow the homemade helium device for more than two hours and 50 miles people around the world watched live. Watch Katie Couric’s CBS News report from that day below.

As it turned out, the son was hiding in the family’s attic. The child’s mother later confessed that the family planned the entire story in order to make them more marketable for a reality TV show.

After the confession, the Heenes were ordered by a court to pay $36,000 in restitution and spent one month in jail after being convicted of attempting to influence a public servant and 20 days in jail for filing a false report. The couple claimed innocence at the sentencing but said they were pleading guilty to avoid the mother’s deportation, as she was not a US citizen.