Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Tops Wednesday Ratings On Silent Night Of Repeats

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse, Holiday Edition: ‘Home Alone’ And ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ Director Chris Columbus
Read the full story

‘Wife Swap’ Couple Pardoned By Colorado Governor For 2009 “Balloon Boy” Hoax

A couple who appeared on ABC’s reality show Wife Swap and later concocted a fantastic hoax that drew worldwide attention has been pardoned by the Colorado governor.

In October 2009, Richard and Mayumi Heene claimed that their 6-year-old son, Falcon, was trapped in a mylar balloon that soared into the sky.

The sensational story saw police and National Guard helicopters called out to follow the homemade helium device for more than two hours and 50 miles people around the world watched live. Watch Katie Couric’s CBS News report from that day below.

As it turned out, the son was hiding in the family’s attic. The child’s mother later confessed that the family planned the entire story in order to make them more marketable for a reality TV show.

After the confession, the Heenes were ordered by a court to pay $36,000 in restitution and spent one month in jail after being convicted of attempting to influence a public servant and 20 days in jail for filing a false report. The couple claimed innocence at the sentencing but said they were pleading guilty to avoid the mother’s deportation, as she was not a US citizen.

Eventually, the family copped to the truth and admitted that their actions were “for the show.”

In a statement issued today. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said it was time to move on — 11 years after the incident. “In the case of Richard and Mayumi Heene, the ‘balloon boy’ parents, we are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago that wasted the precious time and resources of law enforcement officials and the general public.

“Richard and Mayumi have paid the price in the eyes of the public, served their sentences, and it’s time for all of us to move on,” he added. “It’s time to no longer let a permanent criminal record from the balloon boy saga follow and drag down the parents for the rest of their lives.”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad