Whitney Collings Dies: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star In Season 3 Was 33

Whitney Collings, a star of the Oxygen network’s reality show Bad Girls Club, has died at the age of 33. No cause of death has been released.

“I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart,” her mother Linda Houghton Collings wrote on Facebook.

Collings died Thursday morning in a hospital near her Boston hometown.

Collings appeared on season 3 of Bad Girls Club in 2008. At the time, she was a 21-year-old student studying biology and physics at Salem State University, according to a profile in the Boston Herald.

The actress went by the nickname “The Straight Shooter” during the season. But she was kicked out of the house because of a physical altercation and did not return to the show.

Season 2 Bad Girls Club star Darlen Escobar wrote on her Instagram Story, “God has gained another beautiful sweet angel,” alongside a photo of Collings.

Collings’s death comes a few months after another Bad Girls Club star, Demitra “Mimi” Roche, died at age 34.