WGA West Issues Community Standards To Address Bias, Bullying & Sexual Harassment; Porn & Sex Toys Banned At Work

The WGA West has issued a set of community standards to address issues of bias, discrimination, inequity, bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace. “These standards exist to protect all writers,” the guild’s leaders told their members today. “Inappropriate behavior around co-workers isn’t just unpleasant, it can cost jobs, trigger lawsuits, and change or end careers.”

“Beyond the basic legal requirements that govern every workplace,” they said, “these standards encourage us all to take responsibility for creating a safe, inclusive and equitable culture in professional interactions with one another – including virtual rooms and meetings. Our aim is a work environment for writers that is safe, inclusive, and equitable. Only when writers are safe from abuse, fully included, and treated equitably can creativity thrive.

Here are the eight standards, which include “No porn at work” and “no sex toys” on the job:

TREAT EVERYONE WITH RESPECT

Regardless of title or experience, every person working on a show deserves to be treated with respect.

SHOW LEADERSHIP

If you’re in a position of power, be sure your staff and crew understand what types of conduct and language are unacceptable. Make the rules clear, make HR info and the Guild reporting system easily accessible and establish a clear chain of command for reporting any issues. If you are an EP, you are responsible for what goes on in the room. Determine who is in charge when you aren’t there.

CREATE AN ENVIRONMENT OF INCLUSION AND EQUITY

Don’t marginalize anyone based on gender, orientation, race, age, ability, etc. Don’t rely on writers from underrepresented groups to be the voice of their “tribe.” If the comment you’re about to make starts with “I’m not racist/sexist/homophobic, BUT…” reconsider that comment. Cultivate an awareness of the disparities that exist for members of marginalized groups in hiring, advancement, pay, and opportunities to write scripts and produce episodes. When within your power, work to eliminate those disparities.

CO-WORKERS ARE CO-WORKERS 24/7

All contact with co-workers should be professional. This includes in the writers’ room, in the office, on set, in one-on-one meetings, in after-hours texts or emails, at holiday parties, etc. Avoid comments on personal appearance. No touching without clear, explicit consent.

DON’T MAKE IT PERSONAL

In creative discussions, argue with the idea, not the writer. Keep discussion of controversial topics focused on story/character.

POWER DOES NOT MAKE YOU POPULAR

Always be mindful of power dynamics. The higher your status on a writing staff, the less likely people are to tell you if you’re making them uncomfortable.

AND JUST TO STATE THE OBVIOUS…

No porn at work. No sex toys at work. No miming sex at work. No running jokes about having sex with someone at work. No nudity at work. Descriptions of sex should only take place if they are pertinent to the story. No racial slurs, regardless of intent. Even if you think everyone knows never to do things like this at work, make it crystal clear.

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

If you witness something inappropriate, whether it happens to you or someone else, silence is not an option.

Guild leaders said that early next year, the WGA West will be participating in the test of a reporting platform tailored for the entertainment industry which has been developed by the Hollywood Commission led by Anita Hill. “This new platform will give writers who feel they have experienced discrimination, harassment, bullying, micro-aggressions, or sexual abuse the ability to share their experiences anonymously, file immediate or conditional reports, access resources, and connect with other victims within the Guild anonymously,” the guild said in its email to members. “We have been active in the work of the Hollywood Commission, and we intend this as a step toward an industrywide reporting system.”

Also in the planning and early implementation stages are:

• Enhanced research to document under-representation and pay inequity;

• Several types of training for Guild leaders, staff, and new and mid-level members;

• Outreach to showrunners and industry executives to support their efforts to reset, adopt, and meet higher standards of inclusion and equity; and,

• Work with franchised agencies on their inclusion and equity commitments.