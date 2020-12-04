‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Trailer: “I’m Gonna Come In Like A Hurricane”

Trailblazer. Shock jock. Media mogul. Icon. Those descriptions of syndicated talk veteran Wendy Williams flash across the screen in the first trailer for Lifetime’s Wendy Williams: The Movie.

Yes, the “Queen of Gossip” is getting the biopic treatment, and she played the footage on her talk show Thursday. Check it out below.

“Wendy Williams is not going anywhere,” Ciara Payton (The Oval) as Williams says from behind a radio mic at the outset. “I’m gonna come in like a hurricane.”

And storm in she does in Wendy Williams: The Movie, which chronicles the highs and lows she has has experienced throughout the years — from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own daytime talker.

“You’re the star,” we hear her ex-husband Kevin Hunter (Morocco Omari) say.

Williams herself is among the executive producers, meaning this is an “authorized biopic” — and it’s not going to gloss over the subject’s real-life foibles. “You’re self-indulgent, you’re narcissistic, you got a coke habit,” she is told. We also see a re-enactment of her 2017 on-camera fainting spell while Williams was dressed as Lady Liberty for Halloween.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 30, on Lifetime. It will be followed by a feature-length documentary on Williams, in which sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera about the joy and the humiliation she has experienced since childhood.

Directed by Darren Grant, the biopic is produced by Front Street for Lifetime and executive produced by Williams, Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey penned the script.

Here is Williams’ tweet with the biopic trailer. If you want to bypass her intro, the movie footage starts at the 50-second mark: