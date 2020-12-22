Wayfarer Studios Names Labid Aziz As COO And CFO

EXCLUSIVE: Labid Aziz has joined Wayfarer Studios as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer based in the Los Angeles office. The former Starzione executive is charged with the operational and financial health of the newly established company including development and oversight of corporate strategy, governance and growth along with oversight and management of all company investments.

“Labid’s knowledge within film, television, technology, media, and finance has already proven to be instrumental in forging Wayfarer Studios’ path into 2021 and beyond. His strategic and sound approach paired with his passion for social good perfectly complement our mission to create sincere and purpose driven content. We are so thrilled to have Labid helming our operational and financial initiatives as we rapidly grow our company portfolio with an extensive pipeline of new projects ahead. Labid also brings an tremendous heart, energy and enthusiasm to all that he does and I am so grateful he has joined us in our mission”, said Justin Baldoni, Co-founder of Wayfarer Studios.

Most recently, Aziz was instrumental in finalizing the acquisition of the Wayfarer Studios produced feature film Clouds to Disney+, making it Disney’s first narrative film acquisition for the global platform, and also negotiating the deal with Warner Bros preemptively that opened the door for this acquisition to even be possible.

“I’m so thrilled to have joined the team at Wayfarer Studios and be given the opportunity to grow this company as a whole along with the slate of upcoming projects in the pipeline,” said Aziz. “Inspiring social change through purpose-driven content is a main priority for Wayfarer and this has always been a priority of mine throughout my entire career as well. Our aim is to elevate voices and stories that might not otherwise be heard, highlight unique and innovative ways we can make a difference through the projects we create, and help aspiring filmmakers share their content with the world. I will be forever grateful to Steve and Justin for giving me the opportunity to lead their company.”

Prior to joining Wayfarer Studios, Aziz helped launch Starzione, the US-based production arm of legendary Korean film producer, Dong-Joo Kim. While at Starzione, Aziz became one of the only media executives to successfully secure capital from China for investment opportunities in the United States for Starzione’s slate of projects.

In addition to his work at Starzione, the industry veteran helped lead theatrical distribution efforts for feature film The Vessel starring Martin Sheen in partnership with Outsider Pictures and Mucho Mas Media.

Prior to his executive career in film, Aziz held executive positions at two merchant banks and served as an operation executive at various physical commodity trading firms. He also has a has deep knowledge as a media strategist collaborating with non-profits, socially responsible corporations, and educational institutions in efforts to address public policies at state, local and federal governments.