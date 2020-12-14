Warners Moves ‘Tom & Jerry’, ‘Mortal Kombat’ & ‘Reminiscence Post HBO Max Theatrical Window Strategy

Warner Bros. is doing a minor massage to its release schedule for 2021. New Line’s Mortal Kombat, which I hear isn’t finished, is going on April 16, 2021 instead of Jan. 15. The Simon McQuiod directed feature adaptation of the videogame will have access to Imax screens.

In response to the move, Warners is talking Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy’s sci-fi feature directorial debut Reminiscence off that April 16 date and holding it for another weekend in 2021, to be determined. Mortal Kombat‘s new date is two weeks after Easter.

Tim Story’s animated live-action hybrid Tom & Jerry will go slightly earlier on Feb. 26, 2021 instead of March 5. We’ll see how the release schedule settles during the first quarter of 2021, but Feb. 26-28 is super busy right now with 20th Century Studio’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Paramount’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Universal’s Nobody.

As previously announced by Warner Bros, they’re opening all their 2021 movies in theaters and on their streaming service HBO Max (for a 30 day run) on the same date. We have yet to see what big exhibitors will go along with this new, avant-garde plan, but it all starts with Wonder Woman 1984 on Dec. 25.