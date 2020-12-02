Jennifer Biry Named WarnerMedia CFO, Replacing Pascal Desroches

WarnerMedia Wednesday named Jennifer Biry chief financial officer, replacing Pascal Desroches, who it was announced earlier this month will become CFO of parent AT&T.

Biry, finance chief for the AT&T Communications group mobility and entertainment businesses, will lead all financial operations for WarnerMedia reporting directly to CEO Jason Kilar.

Desroches, a longtime Time Warner and Turner executive is moving into the role held by John Stephens, who announced Nov. 17 his retirement as CFO of the telecom giant. Desroches will report to John Stankey.

“While Jennifer’s extensive experience in successfully managing the financial functions of large, complex businesses is certainly valuable, what is even more relevant in my opinion is her high judgment and razor-sharp insight into WarnerMedia’s biggest challenges and opportunities,” Kilar said in a statement.

“Jennifer fully understands and appreciates all that we are doing — and need to do — as a team and a business.”

Biry joined AT&T in 1999 and has held a variety of leadership roles, most recently as CFO of AT&T Communications’ mobility and entertainment organizations, where she oversaw $120 billion in annual revenue and $27 billion in operating income. Prior to that, Biry served as Senior Vice President of Finance for AT&T’s technology organization, where she was responsible for $30 billion in annual expense for network deployment, technology development and global operations.

“I am incredibly excited to join Jason and the extraordinary team at WarnerMedia,” stated Biry. “We have a great responsibility of connecting stories to audiences, and I look forward to working across the organization to drive growth and build value for consumers and partners.”

The announcement comes in a period of management changes at WarnerMedia, and to a lesser extent parent AT&T. The entertainment operations of the former Time Warner, as have others in the industry, are being realigned amid several waves of layoffs to highlight streaming and the expansion of HBO Max. At parent AT&T, CEO Randall Stephenson recently stepped down, elevating former COO John Stankey to chief executive.