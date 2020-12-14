‘Walker’ Trailer: First Look At Jared Padalecki In the CW’s ‘Texas Ranger’ Reboot

The CW has dropped the first trailer for Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger, from Rideback and CBS Studios.

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family and rediscovering our lost common ground. Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. Per the official synopsis, he’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human, Valor, and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. Walker is from CBS Studios in association with Rideback.

Watch the trailer below.