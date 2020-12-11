New Streamer VUit Names Former CW, CBS Exec Chris Brooks Exec VP, Programming & Development

EXCLUSIVE: New ad-supported streaming service VUit has named former CW and CBS executive Chris Brooks Executive VP of programming and development.

Vuit (pronounced “view it”) launched in September billing itself as the “Netflix of Live, Local and Free.” Brooks’ appointment comes as the service said it’s gaining momentum with unique daily viewers and hours streamed up 50% from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

Brooks is charged with ensuring the platform’s content stands out among hyperlocal offerings within the current streaming landscape, focusing on expanding VUit’s library, building out the platform’s local, affiliate-driven content and developing originals.

He reports to broadcast and tech entrepreneur Jack Perry, founder and CEO of VUit parent Syncbak, which powers OTT delivery of live local broadcast signals for big streaming players from Hulu and CBS All Access to Fubo and the NFL.

The streamer carries more than 200 local TV channels along with a range of themed, curated channels across politics, sports, food, business, entertainment and culture. It aims to stream more than 3 million hours of live local and regional programming annually produced by leading television stations from across the country, which have also agreed to contribute thousands of VUit Originals. Since launch, VUit said its hyperlocal content has attracted viewers from across 100s of US DMA.

Gray Television, which owns stations and digital properties in 94 markets reaching about 24% of U.S. TV households (and production businesses Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom and RTM Studios) is a significant investor in VUit, as it was in Syncbak. The tech firm’s other early investors include ViacomCBS, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

VUit is available on all major streaming platforms and devices including mobile and desktop web, iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and AppleTV.

An example of popular programming includes a show from 9&10 News in Traverse City, MI, on the sinking of the ship Edmund Fitzgerald in Lake Superior 40 years that was watched in 131 DMAs.

VUit recently established a partnership with Washington Post Live to stream panels and conversations with trailblazers and tastemakers including Nobel Laureates and Barak Obama.

Brooks has more than 20 years of experience in content distribution, programming launches, broadcast and digital content acquisitions, and sales team management. Previously he was Executive Vice President and Head of Network Distribution for the CW and earlier in his career he was a Senior Vice President/Western Regional Manager for CBS and Vice President/West Coast Division Manager for Paramount Television.