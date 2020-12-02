‘Vikings’: Amazon Takes Exclusive First-Run Of Final Ten Episodes Of Historical Drama Ahead of History Channel

The final ten episodes of Michael Hirst’s historical drama Vikings is moving from History to Amazon for its first-window.

The streamer has struck a deal to have the exclusive first-run of the second half of the MGM drama’s final season. It will launch all ten episodes on December 30 in the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland.

The unusual arrangement means that History, which originally commissioned the show, will only have the second window rights to one of its key scripted shows. It comes as the A+E Networks channel is moving out of returnable scripted series and focusing on limited miniseries.

It also means that Amazon and Netflix will both have Vikings series on air around the same time as the latter is currently filming its Vikings: Valhalla spin-off in Ireland.

The first ten episodes of season six aired between December 2019 and February 2020.

Created and written by Michael Hirst, the drama is a family saga that tells the tales of the lives and epic adventures of the Nordic raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.

The first part of the sixth and final season concluded with a battle between the Rus and Vikings where brother fought brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) fighting for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) now fighting with the Rus forces in an attempt to gain control of Norway. The battle ends in tragedy with Bjorn left for dead on the battlefield, betrayed by Ivar and with the future of their ancestral home, Kattegat, at stake.

As we approach the end, the conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.

Hirst serves as executive producer along with Morgan O’Sullivan of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn.

Vikings is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. Vikings is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.

“Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings,” said Brad Beale, VP of Worldwide Content Licensing for Prime Video. “On December 30, Prime members in the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final ten episodes.”

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” said Hirst, “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”